Proposals to allow disabled people to have personal on-street parking spaces outside their homes have been put on hold after concerns were raised.

Blackpool Council's highways teams have been contacted by a number of disabled residents seeking to have a bay marked out on the road, which they would pay £250 to the council for. Applicants would also have to meet certain criteria to qualify for a bay, such as being eligible for a blue badge.

But the restriction would not be enforceable meaning other drivers would still be able to park there. Many disabled residents in Blackpool already have signs on their property asking drivers not to park outside their homes as access is required - but these are also advisory only and unenforceable.

Similar schemes have been successfully introduced in other towns, but councillors questioned whether it would work in Blackpool where there is more demand for on-street parking especially in tourism areas. It meant drivers were more likely to ignore the restriction and park there anyway knowing they could not be given a parking ticket.

Members of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee agreed to defer a decision to enable their concerns to be explored further.

A report presented to the committee said: "In certain specific circumstances, it might be feasible to designate a section of the highway with an advisory disabled parking bay. Such bays are considered to assist residents facing significant health challenges that impact their mobility, allowing them to park closer to their residence.It's crucial to note that markings provided under this scheme are advisory and lack legal standing."

Coun Diane Mitchell said the scheme could be problematic in busy tourism areas "where it is already difficult to park". Other concerns were that a disabled bay paid for by one resident could be used by other disabled residents in the same street at no cost.

Coun Alistair Humphreys said he believed disabled parking was already "disrespected through the town", while other committee members warned there could be multiple bays in one street making parking difficult for other residents.