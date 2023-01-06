The home on Argosy Avenue was previously operated by the council, but has been empty since April and has now been taken over by Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH) which manages the council’s housing stock.

A planning application has been submitted seeking permission to carry out improvements including installing new cladding, replacing the porch and windows, construction of a 1.8m high perimeter fence and remodelling of the existing parking area to accommodate additional parking and cycle store.

It is also proposed to make internal improvements to the home which in the past has provided accommodation for up to six young people living in medium to long-term care.

An artist's impression of how the home will look after refurbishment

A report accompanying the application says the home “aims to build positive relationships with individual young people based on mutual respect to enable young people to feel valued.”

Latest figures show at the end of November 2022, there were 568 children in care in Blackpool, a decrease of 100 children since May 2020.

Council chiefs says this is due to a much lower number of children entering care, combined with more children leaving care permanently through adoption, returning to parents and being cared for within their wider family under special guardianship orders.