Blackpool Central development: The full site plan and what the 'Chariots Of The Gods' masterplan could mean for local jobs and visitor numbers

Today plans for the biggest single investment in Blackpool for more than a century have been unveiled.
The planned development which will feature a range of indoor attractions as well as new hotels, restaurants, residential apartments and multi-storey parking could start as early as 2020.
REVEALED: “Flying theatre” to land in Blackpool in ambitious £300m Central development
The huge investment is also hoped to bring additional revenue, jobs and visitors to the resort during the four phase development.
IN NUMBERS: Here is all the key information about the development:
• Total investment of £300m
• Up to 1000 new jobs created
• 1.3 million sqft of floorspace over 4 phases
• Over 1300 car parking spaces
• Food-hall with 30 operators plus 20 further restaurants and bars
• Over 75 new tenants and sub-tenants Increased annual
• Tourist spend of c. £75m per annum
• Additional 600,000 visitors per annum
• 150 new apartments
• 2 quality hotels with c. 400 new rooms
• Local market of 470k ppl (30min drive)
• Primary market of 3.1m ppl (60min drive)
• Secondary market of 8.4m ppl (2 hour drive)
READ MORE>>> “The unique theme of Chariots Of The Gods will merge entertainment, culture, and history –an enthralling ‘Edutainment’ experience for the whole family"
READ MORE>>> "People actually wanting to invest in Blackpool!!!!" - Your reaction to the £300 million 'Chariots Of The Gods' project
READ MORE>>> Blackpool Central development: This is the full timeline for the Chariots of the Gods phases one, two and three