Blackpool cabbies to get changes they asked for
Town hall chiefs are set to make some highways changes in response to requests from Blackpool's taxi trade.
A taxi rank will be reinstated on Talbot Road, close to the junction with Clifton Street, to enable cabbies to drop off and pick up passengers at the Premier Inn.
A bus stop will be shortened in order to provide the taxi rank.
Meanwhile a parking bay on Highfield Road in South Shore is to be replaced with a round-the-clock taxi rank which it was felt would better serve the public.
Previously the bay outside the Highfield Social Club had only been reserved for taxis between 6pm and 8am, and used as public parking during the day.
A council report says: "After discussion with the taxi organisation it was agreed that this bay would be more beneficial to the area as a taxi rank at all times."
Highways chiefs have also agreed to permanently alter the direction of travel along Cheapside in the town centre, which was originally one-way west to east (from Corporation Street to Abingdon Street).
Documents say: "The taxi organisation pointed out that the direction of travel was exactly the same direction of travel on Clifton Street.
"During the Talbot Road works Cheapside’s direction of travel was changed to east to west (Abingdon Street to Corporation Street).
"This direction of travel worked better for the taxi firms and once thetemporary traffic regulation order had ended it was decided that the councilwould make the direction of travel (east to west) permanent."
New traffic regulation orders will now be advertised before the changes are implemented.