Blackpool cabbie punished over alleged 'transphobic and homophobic views'

A Blackpool taxi driver has been stripped of their licence following claims they made transphobic and homophobic remarks in front of passengers.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 30th May 2023, 15:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:42 BST

The cabbie, who has not been identified, is also said to have pressed their religious views on passengers causing one complainant to feel concerned for their safety.

The driver, who had had previous warnings over their behaviour, had their licence revoked following a town hall hearing.

Minutes from a meeting of Blackpool Council’s public protection sub-committee held on April 25, say complaints had been received by the licensing department in October last year and again in April this year.

Councillors considered taxi licence casesCouncillors considered taxi licence cases
Verbal and written warnings had been issued but the driver was brought before the sub-committee following the latest complaint.

According to the minutes, the driver “expressed transphobic and homophobic views.”

They also “had handed out religious literature and had signage within their vehicle expressing their faith.

“The complainant had described feeling distressed and expressed concern for their own and others safety.”

But the driver, who was represented by a member of the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association, denied causing any offence from their remarks in October 2022 and had no recollection of the alleged comments from April.

According to the minutes, signage expressing religious views had been removed and the driver “had ceased handing out religious literature following their verbal warning”.

They felt some reaction to their views had been positive, and said the second complaint was ‘malicious’.

The hearing also heard of good conduct by the driver who had previously been received a Blackpool Taxi Driver of Year medal for assisting an injured elderly lady to return to Bolton free of charge.

But after considering the evidence, councillors felt the nature of the complaints meant the driver was “not a fit and proper person to hold a licence and therefore agreed that the licence be revoked.”

At the same meeting, another driver was refused a taxi licence after evidence showed they were suffering from heart failure.

A further driver was granted a licence subject to a severe warning letter after failing to disclose previous convictions which included setting off an emergency alarm on a train “without reasonable cause” after realising they were on the wrong train.

