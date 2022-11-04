The Blackpool Pier Company has lodged an appeal after Blackpool Council ordered the Terrace Bar next to Central Pier to be dismantled.

The venue on the Promenade has operated for four years but it emerged in 2021 it did not have planning permission, and in October this year the council’s planning committee refused permission for the bar to stay.

The Terrace Bar

Councillors were told the bar represented “poor quality, piecemeal development on the western side of the tram tracks.”

It was said to detract from the heritage value of the Victorian pier and could not be considered a tourist attraction in its own right.

But now the Terrace Bar’s owners are hoping an independent planning inspector will overturn the decision on appeal.

They say the outdoor venue should be considered to fall within the council’s planning policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appeal documents submitted on behalf of the Blackpool Pier Company argue the bar is a tourism asset in its own right, and is not detrimental to the setting of the pier which is already “adorned with modern structures”.

Documents add: ” The council is not in a position to declare that the application proposal is not a tourist attraction its own right, or that, given time, it will not become one.

“Popularity is based on numerous, often indefinable characteristics, and particularly, on customer enjoyment, reviews, and word of mouth.

“What is clear is that this bar has been thriving in this location for four years, even in difficult circumstances, and it is a vital ingredient in the sustainability of the pier as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It attracts tourists. It should be encouraged.”

The application had sought retrospective permission for development which is already in place including four structures housing a bar, storage and toilets, a canopy over the seating area near the bar and a smaller canopy over the stage.

But in their report to the committee, town hall planning officers had described the site as “cluttered” while the addition of canopies was “incongruous”.