News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Blackpool bar is back open on the Promenade - despite being ordered to close down last year

A seafront bar remains up and running despite being ordered to close down last year.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

As the Easter holidays mark the start of the 2023 tourism season for Blackpool, the Terrace Bar next to Central Pier is serving customers once more.

The Blackpool Pier Company, which owns the bar, lodged an appeal last November after Blackpool Council refused retrospective planning permission for the venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No decision has yet been made on the appeal, meaning the bar can continue to trade.

The Terrace BarThe Terrace Bar
The Terrace Bar
Most Popular

The Pier Company has now submitted its final comments to the independent planning inspector overseeing the appeal, which argue the bar must be located next to the pier.

Documents submitted on March 23 say: “People visiting the pier appreciate refreshment on or near the pier. Why is that negatively affected just because the bar is next to the pier, as opposed to being ‘part of’ the pier.”

Hide Ad

They add that “in addition to generating revenue for the upkeep of all three piers, it is encouraging visits to the pier; providing a more enjoyable holistic experience of the pier by providing refreshment; marketing the pierand so on.

Hide Ad

“None of that can be done anywhere other than the pier. You would not logically have a pier bar set in a town centre totally obscured by other buildings from the piers.

“The relationship between the pier and the bar is symbiotic in many ways, not just how they serve and feed each other, but in terms of company ownership, and staff interchangeability.”

The appeal site is also said to be similar to the location of the nearby Beach House bar and restaurant which is owned by the council but leased to a commercial operator.

Hide Ad

The council’s planning committee, which turned down permission for the Terrace Bar in October last year, was told the bar represented “poor quality, piecemeal development on the western side of the tram tracks.”

It was said to detract from the heritage value of the Victorian pier and could not be considered a tourist attraction in its own right.

Hide Ad

The bar, which has been open for more than four years, was found not to have planning permission in 2021.

BlackpoolCentral PierBlackpool CouncilPeopleVictorian