Bins still to be emptied in Blackpool on Monday
Bin collections will still take place in Blackpool on Monday - but crews will return to Layton Depot at 11am to watch the Queen's funeral if they wish.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:36 pm
Rounds will begin an hour earlier than usual at 6am.
All other essential council services will continue but council offices and buildings including libraries, leisure centres and Customer First offices will be closed on the bank holiday, reopening on Tuesday September 20.
The Household Waste Recycling Centre (The tip) on Bristol Avenue in Bispham will also be closed.