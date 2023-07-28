News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Big reduction in number of children living in council care

Spending on Children’s Services in Blackpool continues to put pressure on the town hall budget with a deficit of £6.6m forecast by the department for the current financial year.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

Last year the department overspent by £5m.

But progress has been made in reducing the number of children living in care, which is one of the main drivers of high costs, with numbers down to 540 from 651 in July last year.

The council has also received a grant of £764,000 from the Department for Education which will be used to set up new teams of social workers to support families as a whole.

Council costs for Children's Services remain highCouncil costs for Children's Services remain high
Council costs for Children's Services remain high
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped giving more support to parents will reduce the risk to children, enabling them to continue living at home safely with their families.

A meeting of the council’s Audit Committee also heard a new financial system had been introduced to monitor spending on each child. This will be used to analyse how resources can be maximised.

Victoria Gent, director of Children’s Services, told the meeting while the current forecast overspend remained a major concern, improvements to the service were expected to bring costs down.

It is hoped to reach a target of 500 children living in care, which would bring Blackpool in line with towns such as Middlesbrough, Stoke, Hull and Torbay which have similar levels of deprivation.

Hide Ad

Ms Gent said: “We are very clear that the numbers have needed to reduce safely.

Hide Ad

“There will always be a proportion of children who will have to come into our care system but we know we have been out of kilter for many years.

“We are safely and proportionately reducing the number of children in care. We are making really good progress and that tells us all the important work we are doing is taking us in the right direction.”

Work to take children safely out of care includes considering options for supported living, and reassessing parental support while better intervention has led to 30 per cent fewer children needing to go into care.

Hide Ad

It is hoped setting up whole family teams will also reduce the risk to children, using a model which has already been successful in other parts of the country.

Related topics:BlackpoolWorkHullStoke