Bid to site LED sign near Blackpool Illuminations thrown out

Don Keady had submitted an application for planning permission on behalf of Fylde Coast Radio Station.

Approval was being sought for two back-to-back illuminated displays measuring 6.4 metres by 3.4 metres within the tram loop at Starr Gate which was previously occupied by a mini golf course.

But town hall planners refused the application using delegated powers with concerns including that the signs would be too close to nearby residential properties.

Planning document showing where the sign would have been place

They ruled the signs would be “obtrusive” and have a “detrimental impact on the quality of the street scene.”

A planning report adds: “The site is within a highly traversed location; at a relatively large junction where the boundaries of Blackpool and Fylde meet and where the Blackpool Illuminations begin.

“As such, advertisements in this location would be highly visible and the visual impacts on the street scene would be particularly significant.

“It is understood that these elements are likely the very reason that the applicant desires a large advertisement in this location, however the

advertisement that is proposed does not take into account the wider context of the location and the potential negative impacts of the advertisements.”