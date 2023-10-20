News you can trust since 1873
Bid to develop site for bungalows submitted to council

Fresh plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of land for housing after a previous scheme was rejected.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
The latest proposals for the site on Bennetts Lane in South Shore, Blackpool, would see 14 two-bedroom bungalows built if it gets the go ahead.

A previous application for six four-bedroomed properties on the land, which was occupied by a single property called Virginia Cottage before it was demolished, was refused by the council because it did not address housing needs.

The revised scheme is an outline application and includes infrastructure for the site, with access from Roxburgh Road.

The site of the former Virginia CottageThe site of the former Virginia Cottage
The site of the former Virginia Cottage

Work to build homes on previously open land next to the site is currently underway with Elan Homes developing the second phase of Redwood Gardens, with access to house from Moss House Road.

The plans for the Virginia Cottage site will go before town hall planners for consideration before a decision is made.

