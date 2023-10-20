Fresh plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of land for housing after a previous scheme was rejected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest proposals for the site on Bennetts Lane in South Shore, Blackpool, would see 14 two-bedroom bungalows built if it gets the go ahead.

A previous application for six four-bedroomed properties on the land, which was occupied by a single property called Virginia Cottage before it was demolished, was refused by the council because it did not address housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revised scheme is an outline application and includes infrastructure for the site, with access from Roxburgh Road.

The site of the former Virginia Cottage

Work to build homes on previously open land next to the site is currently underway with Elan Homes developing the second phase of Redwood Gardens, with access to house from Moss House Road.