Beauty salon plan refused by Blackpool Council

Town hall planners refused the appliction

An application to use premises at the Woodman Centre on Vicarage Lane, Marton, was refused by the council because it would mean the loss of a site allocated within council planning policies for employment and business purposes.

Planners, who used their delegated powers to make the decision, said the proposals would "increase pressures for additional bulky goods retailing onemployment land elsewhere, leading to a greater cumulative impact."

The applicant had hoped to use the premises for beauty treatments with ancillary training facilities.

Internal alterations would have created four additional rooms with facilities to have included a reception and waiting area, five treatment rooms, a customer toilet, staff facilities including a small kitchen and toilet, and a training room.