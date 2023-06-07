The junction between Midgeland Road and Division Lane was permanently closed in 2014 after complaints the route was being used as a rat run by speeding motorists.

But it was re-opened by Blackpool Council last month to help ease traffic jams while roadworks were in place on nearby Common Edge Road.

The action was welcomed by residents of Division Lane, but people living on Midgeland Road fear re-opening the route will be a danger for pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists.

The disputed junction between Division Lane and Midgeland Road

Now both sets of residents are to be consulted and the junction will remain open during the consultation.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Now the temporary lights have been removed from Common Edge Road, we have committed to review the situation in the coming weeks on through traffic between Midgeland Road and Division Lane.

“The road is currently open while that consultation takes place. We know there are differing opinions amongst the residents in the surrounding area on the future of that junction and the consultation will allow all affected residents to have their say.”

Stanley ward councillor Graham Baker said he had received numerous calls from residents on both sides of the dispute.

He added the remains of the barrier and signage had been taken down.

Coun Baker said: “I was informed that due to the vigilante action of some local residents in removing the barrier after it had been reinstated a couple of times, the council decided to leave it open until the sports complex entrance work on Common Edge had been completed, rather than have a road war.”

He said he had expected it to remain closed, but hoped to speak to highways officials “to understand what the current thinking is.”

He added: “We are each trying to get the best outcome for all. Unfortunately, as there are two opposing factions, this is never going to please all.”