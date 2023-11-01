Blackpool’s multi-million-pound regeneration programme is set to see a number of key projects come to fruition in coming months – with dates and timings now in place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report to the council’s Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee said the investment will help revitalise the town centre with leisure, retail and transport infrastructure schemes helping to boost the economy.

Houndshill

The council said the retail experience “is an important aspect of the overall visitor economy”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A room at the new Holiday Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Frasers department store is due to open on Friday, November 24 in the former Debenhams shop, with brands Flannels and Sports Direct also part of the offer.

Showtown

The £13m attraction on the Golden Mile “will give residents and visitors the opportunity to get up close with the entertainers whohave helped place the resort on the map over the years”, the council said.

The museum, within the Sands Hotel on Central Promenade, is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors each year with its six interactive galleries.

Backlot Cinema

It is due to open on March 15, 2024.

Backlot Cinema and Diner

The new multiplex cinema featuring one of the largest IMAX screens in the country will add an extra dimension to the town centre economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state-of-the-art cinema and themed restaurant are due to open in spring 2024 within the £21m second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Blackpool Central Multi-Storey

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new 1,300-capacity car park has been designed to offer an enhanced experience for visitors arriving in central Blackpool.

Due to open in the first quarter of 2024, the seven-storey car park will include 25 electric charging points, CCTV and bicycle storage.

Its completion will mark the first phase of the planned £300m Blackpool Central leisure development on the site of the current surface car park.

Holiday Inn and Marco’s New York Italian

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main gateways into Blackpool will be transformed with the opening of a new 14-bedroom four-star Holiday Inn and a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant by award-winning chef, Marco Pierre White.

The hotel is already taking bookings for early summer of 2024 but is due to start trading ahead of that.

Tramway Extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holiday Inn is located opposite Blackpool North Railway Station and next to the new tram terminus created as part of a £34m extension of the existing seafront tramway.