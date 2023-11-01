Backlot Cinema, Frasers, Showtown and Holiday Inn - latest update on regeneration projects
and live on Freeview channel 276
A report to the council’s Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee said the investment will help revitalise the town centre with leisure, retail and transport infrastructure schemes helping to boost the economy.
Houndshill
The council said the retail experience “is an important aspect of the overall visitor economy”.
The new Frasers department store is due to open on Friday, November 24 in the former Debenhams shop, with brands Flannels and Sports Direct also part of the offer.
Showtown
The £13m attraction on the Golden Mile “will give residents and visitors the opportunity to get up close with the entertainers whohave helped place the resort on the map over the years”, the council said.
The museum, within the Sands Hotel on Central Promenade, is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors each year with its six interactive galleries.
It is due to open on March 15, 2024.
Backlot Cinema and Diner
The new multiplex cinema featuring one of the largest IMAX screens in the country will add an extra dimension to the town centre economy.
The state-of-the-art cinema and themed restaurant are due to open in spring 2024 within the £21m second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Blackpool Central Multi-Storey
The new 1,300-capacity car park has been designed to offer an enhanced experience for visitors arriving in central Blackpool.
Due to open in the first quarter of 2024, the seven-storey car park will include 25 electric charging points, CCTV and bicycle storage.
Its completion will mark the first phase of the planned £300m Blackpool Central leisure development on the site of the current surface car park.
Holiday Inn and Marco’s New York Italian
One of the main gateways into Blackpool will be transformed with the opening of a new 14-bedroom four-star Holiday Inn and a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant by award-winning chef, Marco Pierre White.
The hotel is already taking bookings for early summer of 2024 but is due to start trading ahead of that.
Tramway Extension
The Holiday Inn is located opposite Blackpool North Railway Station and next to the new tram terminus created as part of a £34m extension of the existing seafront tramway.