Arts Project was not involved in running of Blackpool's Art B&B

Arts project LeftCoast has asked us to clarify its position in relation to the Art B&B in Blackpool which closed at the end of October.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Updated 1st Nov 2022

While LeftCoast was part of the initial design concept for the Art B&B, it has not run the guesthouse on the Promenade since it was incorporated as a community interest company in June 2016 and has had no say in the day-to-day business of the hotel.

It has not received any financial benefit from nor implemented any actions with the £1.3m funding raised towards the project from sources including the Coastal Communities Fund and Arts Council England, Community Business Fund, Tudor Trust and the Clore Duffield Prize Fund.

A spokesperson said: “LeftCoast have been passionate advocates of the hotel and we have consistently supported the Art B&B’s charitable objectives.

“Additionally, we have been a business tenant on its ground floor since January 2020.”

As reported by The Gazette (October 20) the Art B&B, which opened in 2019, blamed a lack of bookings for the decision to close.

It will continue to host workshops and shows scheduled for October and November and will be seeking a new operator.

The hotel’s final weekend saw it host the Fylde Repair Cafe, while on November 8,9 and 10 the venue will hold a performance of ‘Locked In’ with with Jo Catlow-Morris about her brother-in-law’s battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

The Art B&B venture was also supported by Blackpool Council which bought the premises, which formerly traded as the Ocean Hotel, between Banks Street and Springfield Road for £203,000 in 2016.

