Appeal backs traveller site on Blackpool's Marton Moss

An independent planning inspector ruled the scheme for a site adjacent to 433 Midgeland Road would not harm the area or undermine the neighbourhood planning process currently underway.

The application sought permission for the keeping of horses and use as a residential site for two traveller families. Each family would have a static caravan and a touring caravan and two ancillary amenity buildings would also be built.

A report to the council's planning committee says the inspector "acknowledged that there were other gypsy and travellers sites along Midgeland Road, but considered these to be discretely located and the provision of the two additional pitches would not individuallyor cumulatively harm the distinct character of Marton Moss."

The decision of town hall planners was overturned on appeal