Antelopes to get new home as plans for stable block are given the go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the residents at Blackpool Zoo can look forward to new living quarters thanks to town hall decision-makers.

Blackpool Zoo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council planners have approved an application for a new antelope house at the attraction on East Park Drive after no objections were received to the scheme. The application was approved using delegated powers with permission granted for a new block housing eight stables for the antelopes. It will be built within their existing compound in the south west corner of the zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report setting out the decision says: "The stable building would be sited within an area already inhabited by animals and would not increase the level of activity at the site. It is not anticipated that the proposals would have any unacceptable impacts on amenity."

It adds: "The building would only be visible from within the zoo site, and even then it would be sited towards the rear of the enclosure and would be primarily for functional use to support the welfare of the animals."

Documents submitted by the zoo in support of the application said: "The proposal is part of an ongoing investment by the zoo to improve facilities for the animals in line with current standards for animal welfare in zoos."

The single-storey building would not be open to the public, with access restricted to zoo staff and other workers such as vets.