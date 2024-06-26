Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regeneration chiefs have acquired further property in readiness for the development of a new town centre car park.

Documents show Blackpool Council has purchased a building at 45 King Street although no price has been disclosed. The site is close to land on Church Street which has been earmarked for a 600-space multi-storey car park.

A report says the acquisition by the council is part of plans “to purchase the freehold interests of a number of properties to consolidate its existing land holdings and create new development opportunity linked to the town centre car parking strategy.”

It adds: “Once other assets have been acquired to unlock the future development potential of the surrounding area, it is intended to produce a regeneration scheme, demolish and/or redevelop the properties. Until such time that the properties are required for regeneration it is intended to keep them vacant and secure.”

The Church Street site has been used as a surface car park since the demolition of the former Syndicate Nightclub in 2015.

The car parking strategy, first agreed by the council back in 2019, is aimed at meeting demand from town centre developments including the new civil service hub currently being built between Cookson Street and King Street.