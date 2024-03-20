Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bid to open a take-away until 5am has been thrown out after the police warned it risked attracting more late night crime to an already rowdy part of Blackpool town centre.

Soliman Fathy Salama had applied for a new premises licence for Mr Chef on Talbot Road, near the junction with Dickson Road, in premises formerly used as an RSPCA charity shop.

Talbot Road (picture from Google)

But a council licensing panel refused the application for the sale of late night refreshment between 11pm and 5am after hearing it would add to problems in what was already a "high crime area".

In her submission to the hearing, PC Emma Pritchard of Blackpool Police licensing department, warned against allowing "another take-away open until 5am or later in a high crime area".

She added people leaving pubs and clubs gathered around the take-aways late at night meaning there was more chance of trouble breaking out. PC Pritchard said in her submission: "Street drinkers and youths looking for trouble have also been attracted to this area hoping to take advantage of the vulnerable and intoxicated."

Figures provided by the police showed over the 12 months between February 2023 and February 2024, there had been 416 crimes recorded within 100 metres of the proposed Mr Chef premises, with 39 per cent of crime recorded between midnight and 7am.

Mr Salama told the hearing up until recently he had operated late night take-aways in Queen Street without problem, and wanted his business to have opening hours in line with other take-aways which open until 5am.

However the panel heard Mr Salama had breached licensing conditions at former premises by not having the correct door staff in place.

In making their decision to refuse the licence application the panel agreed the Mr Chef premises was "in a high-risk area for alcohol related crime and disorder." They said they did not feel confident the applicant could manage the take-away well enough to ensure trouble did not break out.

A licensing decision notice says: "Whilst Mr Salama may be an experienced take-away operator, the panel believed that he lacked understanding of the crime risk in the area of Talbot Road he proposed to operate."