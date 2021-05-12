Anchorsholme bus stops paint the town tangerine

The bus stops, which were funded by Anchorsholme's ward grant and cost £35 each to paint, were the bright idea of councillors Paul Galley and Tony Williams.

Coun Tony Williams said: "We came up with the idea after seeing the bus stops in Liverpool are painted yellow and look great.

"Here in Anchorsholme we decided to use the town's favourite colour and go for tangerine, to brighten up our streets and make our bus stops more visible."

Anchorsholme's bus stops have been painted tangerine, to reflect the town's colour and help those with visual impairments see the stops more clearly.

So far, some 18 of the 22 bus stop poles in the area have been painted, with the final four due to be completed by mid May.

Reactions have been very positive, the councillors said, with many residents commenting on social media about their bright and positive appearance.

Coun Paul Galley added: "I'm so grateful to the team at Blackpool Council who have backed us with this idea and we hope that one day every bus pole in Blackpool will be painted tangerine.

"It will help us generate civic pride as well as allowing anyone who struggles with sight to see the stops a lot more clearly.