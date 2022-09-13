Ambassador developer unveils his £4m vision for derelict Blackpool site

Blackpool-based businessman Ged O’Mahoney of Go Developments says securing planning permission for construction on the site of the former Ambassador Hotel is a key moment in the long journey towards regeneration.

After buying the hotel on the corner of Derby Road and North Promenade in 2018, Ged has had to contend with delays caused by Covid as well as the emergency demolition of the building November 2020 after the council ruled it was in a dangerous condition.

Developer Ged O’Mahoney at the Ambassador site

Since then he has worked with town hall planners to design a scheme to revitalise the land which has remained empty.

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application for a seven storey block of 26 serviced holiday apartments when it met on Tuesday September 6.

Speaking after the decision, Ged said he was now looking forward to getting on with the development.

He said: “I’ve already invested around £700,000 in the site and the total development value is £4m.

An artist’s impression of the new development.

“Work will start in early 2023, and I would look to launch in spring 2024 with the aim being to have five star luxury apartments.

“I have 100 per cent confidence in Blackpool and I’ve never seen such an influx of people into the town.

“But the people coming here now expect to stay in top quality accommodation, and with airbnbs etc they have much more choice and can look around to choose where and how to spend their money.

“I have already completed a development on Queen Street of 15 luxury holiday apartments which are proving a success.

The fire damaged Ambassador Hotel,on the Promenade in Blackpool

“What I have here on North Promenade is a fantastic location, with views of the sea and across to the Lake District. There is nothing stopping us now.”

Ged has had to overcome a number of obstacles since buying the Ambassador which had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and arson since closing in around 2013.

In January 2018, it took fire crews two-and-a-half hours to control a blaze which destroyed the first floor. It was the latest in a series of fires at the hotel with officials warning people not to break into the property or go inside due to risk they could be putting themselves in.

By November 2020, the elements had battered the building so much council building control officers had no choice but to order an emergency demolition.

Photo Neil Cross Ambassador Hotel,on the Promenade in Blackpool

Ged said: “It has been a difficult journey to get to this stage. When Covid happened I couldn’t get anyone to seal the roof of the building and that October and November we had heavy rain.

“Steel supports inside had failed and the council stepped in and used their emergency powers to bring the building down.

“I then worked with the council over the next 12 months to come up with this development.

“I’m 37-years-old and I’ve lived in Blackpool all my life and my property company has over 400 properties in Blackpool.

“And that’s why I’m so determined to redevelop this site. I think it is one of the best locations on the Promenade and I want to be able to drive past it and say ‘look what we did.'”

Members of the planning committee unanimously gave the scheme the go ahead, with Coun Andrew Stansfield saying: “If the development looks as good as the artist’s impression it should make an impressive improvement to the site.”

Demolition in 2020

Calls for planning approval to include a condition that the scheme only be used as holiday accommodation were said to be unnecessary because the standards are the same as for permanent residential accommodation in order to promote sustainability.

Councillors also heard there had been no objections to the application.

The scheme will see each floor, except the top floor have four apartments, two with two double bedrooms and the other two with one single and one double, plus bathrooms and a lounge/kitchen/dining area.

The top floor will have two apartments set in from the front and side elevations of the building with terraces, each with a doubleand a single bedroom alongside bathrooms and lounge/kitchen/diners.

Pedestrian access will be from Derby Road and there will be parking for up to 13 vehicles, which was considered appropriate.

All the holiday apartments will have their main outlook from the living/dining/kitchen areas onto the Promenade or Derby road with only bedrooms having a rear outlook.

Three of the apartments will benefit from private roof terraces and a communal resident’s terrace will also be provided on the top floor.

The site is in the North Shore Conservation area, and in their report town hall planners, who had recommended approval of the application, said “redevelopment of it is welcomed in design terms.”

The report adds: “Overall, the redevelopment of the site is fully welcomed in design terms and the proposal is considered to be visually acceptable.

“The current cleared site is at odds with the adjacent properties and character of the Conservation Area, as the Ambassador Hotel that formerly stood on the site gave a strong sense of enclosure to this prominent corner, which is now lacking.