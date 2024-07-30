Alterations to Blackpool's Forshaw's Hotel, fomerly The Clifton Hotel, approved amid hopes of new restaurant

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 18:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A bid to make internal alterations to a historic Blackpool hotel has been approved

The scheme will see changes to the ground floor of the Grade II-listed Forshaw's Hotel, previously known as The Clifton Hotel, on the corner of Talbot Square and The Promenade.

Forshaws HotelForshaws Hotel
Forshaws Hotel | National World

Listed building consent has been granted by the council for alterations including the demolition of an internal wall and new internal walls to separate the spaces in part of the ground floor of building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work is expected to pave the way for a potential new restaurant to be created in the space which is currently empty. Last summer the Turtle Bay restaurant moved into another part of the ground floor.

In giving the application the go ahead using delegated powers, a planning report say: "The proposals are considered acceptable and will preserve the building's features of special architectural or historic interest while allowing it to be put back into use from its current empty state."

The listed building consent also includes permission for alterations including stripping of external doors back to their original timber, repair of windows and installation new security locks and bolts.

There is also a separate application for planning permission lodged with the council relating to a change of use of the building to three units for cafe or restaurant use which is still under consideration.

Leeds-based GWP Architects have drawn up the proposals for the building which dates back to between 1865 and 1874, is Grade II-listed and part of a conservation area.

Related topics:RestaurantHotelSpaceGrade IICouncilBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.