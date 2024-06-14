All aboard as scheduled services start running up Talbot Road in Blackpool on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheduled services will begin on Sunday (June 16) on Blackpool's new tramway extension following its official launch.

Competition winners were among the first passengers to make the historic journey up Talbot Road on Wednesday (June 12), marking the first time trams had returned to Blackpool North Station in 60 years.

Scheduled services begin on Sunday | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Regular services will begin on Sunday morning, with the new timetable seeing trams leaving and arriving from North Station roughly every 15 minutes between 5.45am and 11.45pm.

As a general guide, trams going south to Squires Gate will leave on the quarter hours (15 minutes past and 45 minutes past), with trams going north to Fleetwood Ferry leaving on the hour and half hour.

The timetable will also be adjusted at times based on demand, for example when major events are being held in the town. The new routes will operate alongside the mainline tram services on the Promenade between Starr Gate and Fleetwood between 5am and 11pm.

Competition winners were the first passengers | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

To support the additional journeys created by the extension, two new Flexity-2 trams have been added to the running stock. The new Blackpool North tram stop sits alongside the Holiday Inn hotel and Marco Pierre White restaurant, which opened in May, while passengers can walk through to Blackpool North train station via a new underpass. A range of retail units surround the new tram stop and underpass.

The £23m tramway extension was funded by Blackpool Council and received £16.4m from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Growth Deal funding.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration at Blackpool Council, said the tramway extension provided a commuter route for workers needing to reach the town centre, as well as transport for visitors.