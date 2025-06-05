A new pedestrian crossing is to be installed on a busy road in Fylde as a safety measure following the opening of a new Aldi store.

The branch – on Preston Road (the A584) in Lytham – welcomed its first customers on 8th May, shortly after highways bosses at Lancashire County Council launched a public consultation into the proposed crossing point.

That process has now ended and The Gazette understands the matter will be considered by the authority’s new cabinet member for highways, Warren Goldsworthy, who will make the final decision on whether to go ahead with the scheme.

The proposed location of the new crossing on Preston Road, pictured before construction of the Aldi store it will serve | Google

If approved, the ‘toucan crossing’ – which means it can be used both by pedestrians and cyclists who do not have to first dismount from their bikes – will be put in place around 50 metres west of the junction with Boundary Road.

The cost of the crossing will be covered by the retailer, having formed part of an agreement reached under the planning permission granted for the store.

A county council statement outlining the reasons for introducing the facility says it will “provide [a] safe crossing point for cyclist[s] and pedestrians to promote sustainable travel and…social inclusion”.

It adds that the proposal “seeks to mitigate against the increase in traffic and pedestrian movements generated by the new development,” which has been built yards from an existing McDonald’s.