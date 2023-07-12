News you can trust since 1873
Affordable homes the priority under new strategy

A new strategy to ensure affordable housing is built in Blackpool has been agreed.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The measure, which has been approved by the council’s executive, sets out the level of affordable housing which developers must include in any schemes and also stipulates it must be indistinguishable from the market value homes.

A council report says there is “a pressing need for the provision of quality affordable housing” in the borough.

It says: “Despite relatively low house prices and rents in Blackpool, affordability is a serious issue across the borough because of the prevalence of households with very low incomes.

Affordable housing has been built at Foxhall VillageAffordable housing has been built at Foxhall Village
“Many of these low income households do not have the ability to save for a deposit or may not be able to obtain a mortgage.”

The policy means all developments of more than 15 homes outside the inner areas will be expected to comprise 30 per cent affordable housing, and 70 per cent of those should be available for affordable rent.

It means a development of 80 homes must include 24 affordable homes, and affordability must be maintained in perpetuity.

They should be integrated into the development rather than concentrated in a single area, and designed to prevent properties from being easily distinguished from the open market accommodation.

It is also hoped the strategy will help the town provide better quality housing to break the cycle of many low income residents having no choice but to live in small bedsits and HMOs (houses in multiple occupation).

Those without proper homes include rough sleepers and the homeless, young children affected by transience, vulnerable young people, people in properties with poor heating and insulation, and those with long term support needs.

Studies show around 210 affordable houses a year need to be built in Blackpool up until 2027.

A number of projects are already ongoing in the town to provide more options for people struggling to get a mortgage.

A £20m investment in new council houses at Grange Park is currently undreway and will see 131 council houses built on two sites at Dinmore Avenue and Chepstow Road.

Meanwhile work has restarted on the stalled final phase of the Foxhall Village and will see 88 new homes built on the site off Rigby Road, with completion due in 2025.

