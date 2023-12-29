Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site of a former housing office looks set to be used for new homes after fears were raised it could attract anti-social behaviour if left undeveloped.

Blackpool Council has agreed to demolish the former Blackpool Coastal Housing neighbourhood office site on Sidford Court at Grange Park, currently being used as a site office by Tyson Construction.

Two two-bedroom bungalows will be built on the land to meet additional demand for that type of property.

The homes will be part of the wider housing investment at Grange Park with 133 council houses now being built in total.

Some of the homes already built at Grange Park

A council report also reveals the cost of the scheme has risen by around £2.5m to a total of almost £25m, largely due to inflation.

The new homes are being funded partially by a grant from Homes England and are managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing who already manage around 5,000 properties on Blackpool Council’s behalf.

A council report says the land freed up by demolishing the housing office is not suitable for use as open space due to its small size, and “potential to attract anti-social behaviour.”

It adds the bungalows already being built as part of the scheme attracted “significant interest” from people on the housing waiting list. They are wheelchair accessible with a garden and car parking.