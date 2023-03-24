News you can trust since 1873
Activists to hold public meeting in Blackpool

A public meeting is being held in Blackpool on Monday (March 27) to discuss issues including the cost of living crisis, the state of the NHS and climate change.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT

People are invited to go along to the Brew Room on Church Street at 7.30pm when speakers will include former Labour MP Dave Nellist, climate activist Tina Rothery, Kevin Morrison from the RMT trade union and Blackpool independent councillor Martin Mitchell.

Discussion will be around recent strike action, climate change jobs and future voting intentions.

Chris Baugh, a trade union delegate to the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council who has helped organise the meeting, said it was aimed at people looking for an alternative to the traditional Conservative and Labour parties.

A public meeting will be held on Monday
He said: "We hope to build on the success of the campaign to stop fracking by campaigning for a climate jobs alternative.

"This could radically cut greenhouse emissions and create thousands of new, skilled, public, secure, climate jobs that could regenerate the area."

