People are invited to go along to the Brew Room on Church Street at 7.30pm when speakers will include former Labour MP Dave Nellist, climate activist Tina Rothery, Kevin Morrison from the RMT trade union and Blackpool independent councillor Martin Mitchell.

Discussion will be around recent strike action, climate change jobs and future voting intentions.

Chris Baugh, a trade union delegate to the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council who has helped organise the meeting, said it was aimed at people looking for an alternative to the traditional Conservative and Labour parties.

He said: "We hope to build on the success of the campaign to stop fracking by campaigning for a climate jobs alternative.