Abingdon Street stallholders facing more upheaval after being told they must vacate temporary market in June

Stallholders were found alternative premises inside the former Top Shop store on Victoria Street last July following the closure of the market for refurbishment.

But the council, which bought the market in 2020, has admitted work on the £3.6m government funded project has been delayed, and say they can no longer provide the temporary base for stalls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Flint of Cards 4U in Abingdon Street Market isn't happy that he might have to move. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Business owners have been told they must move out by June 17, and now fear they will not be offered new stalls once Abingdon Street Market re-opens.

Anthony Flint, who runs Cards4U, said: "I was in Abingdon Street Market for 20 years and had a very profitable business.

"I was very grateful to be able to keep trading here, but now we are facing uncertainty once more.

"The council wasn't given a £3.6m grant to put people out of business and create unemployment.

Val Cella from Duty Free with Lynn Sadurskis from Little Gem are both concerned about the markets future. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I have survived the pandemic thanks to government grants but it's looking like Blackpool Council will be the ones to kill us off."

Many stallholders hope to relocate to shop units until they can return to Abingdon Street Market but say it will be a costly move and means the break up of the traditional market.

Uzia Nasim, who runs Smart Menswear, said: "People visit the market expecting more affordable prices because these are stalls, but if you move into a shop our costs are higher and you have to pass those costs on."

Tony Townsend, of The Book Shack which has traded for 14 years, said: "I could be left without anywhere to trade so it's my livelihood at stake.

Stalls of the temporary Abingdon Market. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It should be the council's responsibility as they took the market off us, put us in here and now they are kicking us out and the market isn't ready."

Val Cella, of Duty Free cosmetic stall, said a few stalls were negotiating to move into another town centre unit but said people were upset at facing an uncertain future.

All stallholders said they wanted to return to Abingdon Street Market when it re-opens.

But they fear the plans for artisan stalls, a wine bar and eating areas for up to 250 diners will leave no room for them.

The temporary Abingdon Street Market entrance. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Anthony Flint said: "A lot of customers want it to still be a traditional market, not wine bars and an artisan food market.

"The council hasn't consulted with residents or businesses, it just wants something for the tourists."

It comes after Bonny Street Market was also closed down by the council which terminated the lease on the site at the end of last year to make way for the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development.

Council chief executive Neil Jack said the lease for Victoria Street was always a temporary arrangement and had been heavily subsidised by the council.

He said there was now "no realistic option other than to terminate the lease agreement with the landlord in mid-2022".

He added traders had had their licence agreements extended from the end of March until June 17 to give them more time to find alternative premises, and the council would support them to find new units.

However he warned there was no guarantee stalls could return to Abingdon Street Market when it re-opened.

He said: “The comprehensive refurbishment works to the Abingdon Street Market premises are progressing.

"However, discussions are still ongoing as to the future management arrangement of the market and the council is unable to commit to occupation arrangements with any occupier, until the new management arrangements are finalised.

"Therefore, traders are being encouraged to seek alternative occupation arrangements after mid- June."

He blamed delays in the refurbishment of the market on the "significant amount of work required to the building and its electrical installations" while lockdown restrictions had also caused hold-ups.

Mr Jack said: "At this stage the council cannot confirm when the market will be back open to the public, as there is still an extensive programme of works to be completed.

"We understand that this has created uncertainty for the traders, but hope that this statement and our letters to the traders have provided greater clarity and apologise for any confusion that may have caused."

When it is completed, the refurbished market will have new entrances from Cedar Square, Queen Vera’s Road and Church Street, while the exterior of the market will include new glazing to draw more light in to the building.

Drawings depicting the layout of the ground floor show a large food and drink area at the Edward Street end of the market with a beer bar, wine bar and coffee stall, three separate seating areas totalling 250 covers, and five food and beverage units.

The retail element opens onto Abingdon Street, and there are also male and female toilets.

New glazing will modernise the Abingdon Street and Edward Street entrances, while work will also include re-rendering facades, cleaning brickwork, new signs and improved lighting.

A planning statement said: “Extensive improvements are also proposed to the interior of the building but this does not form part of the decision-making process from a heritage perspective.

“These works relate to improving the market offering through a refreshed, better quality and extended food and beverage and retail offering.”

It is hoped “to deliver a more modern, attractive and significantly enhanced market offer”.