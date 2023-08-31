Fresh plans to redevelop the site of a garden centre on the edge of Blackpool for residential use have been unveiled.

A planning application for the land on Cropper Road, currently occupied by The Garden Place which is still trading, has been resubmitted to Fylde Council seeking permission for 62 affordable houses.

If the scheme gets the go ahead, the properties will be owned and managed by The Progress Group, with 42 homes available for affordable rent and 20 as shared ownership.

There would be 12 apartments, 32 two-bedroomed homes and 18 three bedroomed homes.

The site of the proposed housing scheme

A previous application submitted in September 2021 sought permission for 65 properties on the site which has also previously been home to retail units and the Dahlia’s Kitchen restaurant.

Applicant Breck Homes and Eden Land and Development is also seeking approval to build a neighbourhood centre on part of the overall site, which would include a shop and a second unit for use either as a cafe or another shop.

The proposed retail offer is based on a scheme in Catterall by the same developer where the convenience store is a Co-op.

An area would also be reserved for potential future community use, and proposals also include car parking.

The entrance to the site

The centre would also serve residents of existing housing developments recently constructed on Cropper Road.

A design statement drawn up by Mosaic Town Planning says: “The site is located within the Fylde‐Blackpool Strategic Location for Development which includes the Blackpool Airport Corridor and Whitehills Business Park.

“The Fylde Local Plan advises that it has strong connections with Blackpool in terms of character and geographic loca1on, and envisages that residents and businesses within this area will continue to rely on Blackpool’s infrastructure, services and facilities.”

It adds the development will “make efficient use of previously developed and under-used land to both provide an accessible neighbourhood centre to serve the community and address a cumulative shortfall in housing provision over the plan period.”