£200K investment into Blackpool’s Sports Centre set to be unveiled this week

Blackpool Council’s £200,000 investment in new gym equipment and improved facilities will be unveiled during a launch on Friday.

Over the past few months work has been under way to completely modernise the ground floor male and female changing rooms and toilets at Blackpool’s Sports Centre.

In addition brand-new gym equipment has been installed offering residents a quick and easy way to improve their fitness. Blackpool Sports Centre is the first gym in the North West to install this state-of-the-art eGym system.

Express Fitness incorporates an easy to use eGym strength circuit, suitable for everyone and guarantees results with just two 30-minute workouts per week.

Strength training helps with weight control and plays a part in disease prevention, it also protects bone health and muscle mass, which helps reduce the risk of falls in later life.

Coun Maria Kirkland, Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to make this investment in improved facilities and equipment at Blackpool Sports Centre.

“Last month 23,000 people used the centre, it is hugely popular and I’m sure everyone will agree that changing rooms were ready for an overhaul.

“We have also listened to residents and will be opening 15 minutes earlier at 6.15am from Monday to Friday. This will make a real difference to people who want to use the gym before work.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for local residents to access the very best equipment to help them to improve their health and well-being.

“I know people can feel nervous about going to a gym for the first time but our friendly staff will guide them through the process and make sure they get the most of out of their visits.”

Residents can book an induction session through the Active Blackpool app or at the Sports Centre reception.