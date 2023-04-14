The mast and two equipment cabinets to be sited on Henry Street are the latest in a series to be installed in the town as part of a national strategy to boost communications technology.

The application, by Three UK Ltd, was approved by planners using their delegated powers, despite an objection from the operators of The Arcade Club.

The club, which specialises in classic and modern video gaming, warned the mast next to their premises would be out of character with the area, and obstruct football supporters who use Henry Street on match days.

The site of the mast (picture from Blackpool Council planning)

An objection submitted to the council said the impact came “after we have spent so much time getting it authentically pleasing to the eye.

“Tidying the area up from the mess it was before took a considerable amount of time and we feel this would impact its appearance and character.

“With the recent changes to Blackpool Football Club a lot of foot traffic now uses the pavement in the proposed area and making it narrower with this proposal will only add to the problems.”

But a council report setting out the planning decision says there are no reasons to refuse it on highways grounds and there would be “an acceptable width of pavement to allow pedestrians to pass.”

A similar phone mast on Whitegate Drive

The report adds: “As such no obstructions to pedestrians or loss of visibility to drivers would be caused and no issues with the siting of the equipment are identified on highway safety grounds.”

While the mast would be higher than surrounding buildings, it is deemed acceptable as “the installation of these masts is necessary to deliver reliable and modern telecommunications equipment.”

Three UK Ltd said the mast is needed “to provide network cover and services to the area.”

A number of masts have been installed in Blackpool, but the council has resisted their location in some areas.