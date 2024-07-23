Police warning to quad and motor bike youths after 'inconsiderate' ride through Blackpool park
The youths were seen riding the machines through Highfield Road Park in South Shore, reportedly at a time when it was busy.
Blackpool Police stated on social media: “These individuals think it’s acceptable to ride off quad bikes inconsiderately, at speed, across a very busy local park on Highfield Road.
“If anyone recognises or knows these people, please share this post with them.
“Riding any motorbike, quad bike or mini-moto off-road on public land, parks, pavements, waste ground or footpath in Blackpool is illegal – and will not be tolerated.
“Rider’s run the risk of their machines being confiscated and crushed if they are caught.
“There is also a risk of life changing injuries or worse from crashes or falls linked to the anti-social use of these vehicles.
“There is nowhere in Blackpool where off-road vehicles can be legally ridden, without the permission of a private landowner.
“The police receive many complaints relating to off-road bikes causing a nuisance and we are determined to tackle this problem in order to improve the quality of life and safety of local people.”
Police say residents who see any off-road bikers in ther area can report them to via the non-emergency number 101, Via Lancashire Police on-line reporting.• Calling Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.
