Police have warned youths who rode their motor bikes and quad bikes ‘inconsiderately’ and at speed through a busy Blackpool park that they risk having them removed and destroyed.

The youths were seen riding the machines through Highfield Road Park in South Shore, reportedly at a time when it was busy.

Blackpool Police stated on social media: “These individuals think it’s acceptable to ride off quad bikes inconsiderately, at speed, across a very busy local park on Highfield Road.

Two of the off road bikers in Highfield Road Park | Third party

“If anyone recognises or knows these people, please share this post with them.

“Riding any motorbike, quad bike or mini-moto off-road on public land, parks, pavements, waste ground or footpath in Blackpool is illegal – and will not be tolerated.

“Rider’s run the risk of their machines being confiscated and crushed if they are caught.

“There is also a risk of life changing injuries or worse from crashes or falls linked to the anti-social use of these vehicles.

Quad biker seen in Highfield Road Park, South Shore | Third party

“There is nowhere in Blackpool where off-road vehicles can be legally ridden, without the permission of a private landowner.

“The police receive many complaints relating to off-road bikes causing a nuisance and we are determined to tackle this problem in order to improve the quality of life and safety of local people.”