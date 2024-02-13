Police want to speak to man with tattoo on forehead in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club
Police want to speak to a man in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club. They have released CCTV footage of the man with a tatoo on his forehead wearing black clothing.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: "Can you help?
"We’re looking to speak with the individual in these images in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club."
Anyone with information please is asked to contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 824 of 23rd December 2023.