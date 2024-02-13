News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police want to speak to man with tattoo on forehead in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club

Police are looking to speak to him in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Feb 2024, 08:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club. They have released CCTV footage of the man with a tatoo on his forehead wearing black clothing.

Have you seen this guy? Have you seen this guy?
Have you seen this guy?

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: "Can you help?

"We’re looking to speak with the individual in these images in connection with a theft at Blackpool Football Club."

Anyone with information please is asked to contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 824 of 23rd December 2023.

Related topics:Blackpool PoliceCCTV