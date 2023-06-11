The pooch was found wandering at the intersection of Midgeland Road and the Progress Way dual carriageway. Officers are appealing for help to reunite it with its owners.

Dog lovers took to social media to praise police for moving the dog to a place of safety.

Can you help reunite this lost dog with its owners?

Noreen Ruth Schrank-Donely messaged: "Well done officers for rescuing this poor dog. Hope you find the owner."

Stephanie Brennan, wrote: "Thank you to the caring officers rescuing this dog from such a dangerous location, safe now." And John Coates added: "Well done for trying to make sure pooch is okay."

Blackpool Police asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log number LC-20230611-0121."

And the Veterinary Health Centre Ltd used a photograph of the dog saying: "Found early this morning on Progress Way. Please call us on 01253 729309."