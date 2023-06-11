News you can trust since 1873
Police trying to find owners of frightened dog rescued from dangerous road junction in Blackpool

Police are trying to trace the owners of a frightened dog rescued from a busy road junction in Blackpool in the early hours of today.
By Brian Ellis
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

The pooch was found wandering at the intersection of Midgeland Road and the Progress Way dual carriageway. Officers are appealing for help to reunite it with its owners.

Dog lovers took to social media to praise police for moving the dog to a place of safety.

Can you help reunite this lost dog with its owners?Can you help reunite this lost dog with its owners?
Noreen Ruth Schrank-Donely messaged: "Well done officers for rescuing this poor dog. Hope you find the owner."

Stephanie Brennan, wrote: "Thank you to the caring officers rescuing this dog from such a dangerous location, safe now." And John Coates added: "Well done for trying to make sure pooch is okay."

Blackpool Police asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log number LC-20230611-0121."

And the Veterinary Health Centre Ltd used a photograph of the dog saying: "Found early this morning on Progress Way. Please call us on 01253 729309."

The junction of Midgeland Road and Progress Way.The junction of Midgeland Road and Progress Way.
The junction of Midgeland Road and Progress Way.