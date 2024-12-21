Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police have stepped up patrols at Christmas events and gatherings to reassure the public following the attacks in Germany.

Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing to keep Lancashire safe after the tragic incident on Friday in Magdeburg, Germany

They said: “When you see our officers whilst you’re out and about, come and have a chat with us. Your safety is our priority. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and tell staff, security, or police.”

A policeman, right, stands on a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening | AP

The public can also report suspicious activity at https://orlo.uk/F9QRf.

In an emergency always call 999.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected in Germany, and beyond.”

Five people were killed and more than 200 others injured after a driver drove a vehicle into a crowded Christmas market in the eastern German town on Friday.