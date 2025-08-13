Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man from Wigan who is believed to have family in Blackpool.

David Clow, 66, was found dead at his home on Borrowbeck Close in the Platt Bridge area of Wigan on July 28, 2025.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man from Wigan who is believed to have family in Blackpool | Google

Efforts to locate his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful, prompting Greater Manchester Police to launch a public appeal.

It is believed he may have relatives in the Blackpool area.

Anyone with information about Mr Clow’s family is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.