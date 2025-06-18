Lancashire Police searching for missing 32-year-old with distinctive "refuse to sink" tattoo

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST
Police are searching for a missing man with links to Blackpool and Chorley.

Lancashire Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Dale Waterworth after the 32-year-old was reported missing on Monday (June 16).

Officers said he was last seen on Saturday (June 14) in Green Lane, Ince, Wigan.

Dale Waterworth, 32, has links to Blackpool, Chorley, Wigan and Warringtonplaceholder image
Dale Waterworth, 32, has links to Blackpool, Chorley, Wigan and Warrington | Lancashire Police

He is described as white, 5ft, medium build with brown hair. He has a tattoo ‘Refuse to sink’ with roses and an anchor on his forearm.

Sharing an appeal on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Dale Waterworth? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.

“Dale, 32, was last seen on June 14 in Green Lane, Ince, Wigan.

“Dale has links to Wigan, Warrington, Chorley and Blackpool.

“If you have seen Dale or know where he might be please call us on 101 quoting log 0500 of June 16th. For immediate sightings please call 999.”

