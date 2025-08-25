Blackpool Police paid respects to Superintendent Gerry Richardson, a senior officer who was fatally shot by an armed robber, 54 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both serving and retired police joined a poignant ceremony to pay tribute to Gerry Richardson, a heroic high-ranking officer who was killed in the line of duty.

At the annual service, members of Lancashire Constabulary and NARPO (National Association of Retired Police Officers) laid wreaths, and spoke of Superintendent Richardson’s legacy, 54 years on from his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry Richardson Memorial Service. Aug 23rd 2025. Blackpool, UK. Senior Police Officers paid respects to Superintendent Gerry Richardson, who was killed in the line of duty during a jewellery heist in Blackpool in 1971. The annual service took place at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Heroic officer was unarmed

The memorial took place on August 23rd at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.

In 1971, officers were called to the store on The Strand when a manager pressed the emergency alarm during a raid by five masked men.

Colleagues shot by crook

Supt Richardson and PC Carl Walker chased Joseph “Fat Freddie” Sewell on foot, ending up in a dead-end alleyway.

Gerry Richardson Memorial Service. Aug 23rd 2025. Blackpool, UK. Senior Police Officers paid respects to Superintendent Gerry Richardson, who was killed in the line of duty during a jewellery heist in Blackpool in 1971. The annual service took place at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The 38-year-old tackled his killer even though he was unarmed and was aware that two of his police colleagues had already been shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Walker was wounded in the thigh before Sewell shot Supt Richardson twice in the stomach as he tried to disarm him.

Gerry Richardson Memorial Service. Aug 23rd 2025. Blackpool, UK. Senior Police Officers paid respects to Superintendent Gerry Richardson, who was killed in the line of duty during a jewellery heist in Blackpool in 1971. The annual service took place at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Highest ranking officer killed on duty

He died of his injuries later that day, the highest ranking officer to have been killed in the line of duty.

In 1972 he was posthumously awarded the George Cross.

Gerry Richardson Memorial Service. Aug 23rd 2025. Blackpool, UK. Senior Police Officers paid respects to Superintendent Gerry Richardson, who was killed in the line of duty during a jewellery heist in Blackpool in 1971. The annual service took place at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Today, officers of all ranks remember the sacrifice he made and pay tribute to his bravery and selflessness.

His memory lives on through the Gerry Richardson Trust, a charity that funds projects to help disadvantaged young people, including an annual music festival. Find out more about their work at https://gerryrichardsontrust.org/

Watch the video above from the memorial service.