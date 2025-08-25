Police remember heroic officer Gerry Richardson killed by armed robber in Blackpool jewellery store heist
Both serving and retired police joined a poignant ceremony to pay tribute to Gerry Richardson, a heroic high-ranking officer who was killed in the line of duty.
At the annual service, members of Lancashire Constabulary and NARPO (National Association of Retired Police Officers) laid wreaths, and spoke of Superintendent Richardson’s legacy, 54 years on from his death.
Heroic officer was unarmed
The memorial took place on August 23rd at Layton Cemetery, and was attended by family members, police cadets, and retired officers who were on duty when Supt Richardson was killed.
In 1971, officers were called to the store on The Strand when a manager pressed the emergency alarm during a raid by five masked men.
Colleagues shot by crook
Supt Richardson and PC Carl Walker chased Joseph “Fat Freddie” Sewell on foot, ending up in a dead-end alleyway.
The 38-year-old tackled his killer even though he was unarmed and was aware that two of his police colleagues had already been shot.
PC Walker was wounded in the thigh before Sewell shot Supt Richardson twice in the stomach as he tried to disarm him.
Highest ranking officer killed on duty
He died of his injuries later that day, the highest ranking officer to have been killed in the line of duty.
In 1972 he was posthumously awarded the George Cross.
Today, officers of all ranks remember the sacrifice he made and pay tribute to his bravery and selflessness.
His memory lives on through the Gerry Richardson Trust, a charity that funds projects to help disadvantaged young people, including an annual music festival. Find out more about their work at https://gerryrichardsontrust.org/
Watch the video above from the memorial service.