Lancashire Police release statement after man in his 70s found dead in Lord Street, Blackpool
Police in Blackpool have confirmed that the death of a man in his 70s was not suspicious.
A file is now being sent to Blackpool Coroner's office in regard to the incident.
Police officers were called to Lord Street, Blackpool shortly after 8.30pm and shortly afterwards the road was cordoned off.
More officers were seen blocking off the entrance to Blackpool North Train Station, but police have not confirmed if that incident was related to the man's death.
Police have now released a statement about the death of the pensioner, who has not been named.
They said: "We were called to Queen Street, Blackpool, at 4.45pm yesterday ( February 16 2024) to reports a man in his 70s had been found unresponsive in the street.
"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced deceased. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course."