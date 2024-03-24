Police release photograph of man as probe into suspcious vehicle fires in Thornton Cleveleys continues

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to after several vehicle fires were reported in the Anchorsholme area on Saturday morning.
By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 10:52 GMT
Two cars and a van were found alight on Lyddesdale Avenue and the nearby Luton Road just after 7:30am

Police said they were thankful no one was injured. An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fires and now officers have released the picture of a man they believe was in the area at the time of the incidents. As inquiries continued, a police spokesman said: "If you have any CCTV, video doorbell footage, dash cam footage or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, you can contact us on 101 quoting log 0281 of 23rd March.2144.1KLancashire Police@LancsPolice·17h

" We're also appealing for the identity of the man pictured, as our enquiries have established that he was in the area at the time of the incident and we’d like to speak to him about it. "If you know him, please contact us on 101 - reminder that the log to quote is 0281 of 23rd March."

