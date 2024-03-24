Police release photograph of man as probe into suspcious vehicle fires in Thornton Cleveleys continues
Two cars and a van were found alight on Lyddesdale Avenue and the nearby Luton Road just after 7:30am
Police said they were thankful no one was injured. An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fires and now officers have released the picture of a man they believe was in the area at the time of the incidents. As inquiries continued, a police spokesman said: "If you have any CCTV, video doorbell footage, dash cam footage or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, you can contact us on 101 quoting log 0281 of 23rd March.