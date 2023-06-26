News you can trust since 1873
Police ‘really concerned’ for welfare of missing Darwen man who may not be in possession of his medication

Concern is growing for a missing man from Darwen who police believe may not be in possession of his medication.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

Jason was last seen close to his home near Blackburn Road at around 8pm on Friday (June 23).

He takes medication daily, but officers do not believe he has this in his possession.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re carrying out numerous enquiries to find Jason, but are really concerned for his welfare and we are now asking for your help.”

Police are asking for the public's help to find Jason who is missing from Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to find Jason who is missing from Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Jason was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black and white striped polo shirt. He was also potentially carrying a black rucksack.

He has links to Blackpool and may have made efforts to travel here, officers said.

If you have any information that could help police locate Jason, call 101 quoting log number 0469 of June 24.

For immediate sightings call 999.