News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Police 'really concerned’ for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th May 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:59 BST

Brooke, 15, was last seen in Carlin Gate, Blackpool, at around 3.50am on Sunday, May 28.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with mousy brown shoulder-length hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brooke was wearing a black sleeveless top, blue jeans and carrying a black cross body bag when she was last seen.

Brooke, 15, was last seen in Blackpool on May 28 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Brooke, 15, was last seen in Blackpool on May 28 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Brooke, 15, was last seen in Blackpool on May 28 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

She has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston Central.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting 0263 of May 28.

Hide Ad

Call 999 for immediate sightings.