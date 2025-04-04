Police ‘really concerned’ about missing Widnes man last seen in Blackpool
Shaun Burgess, from Widnes, was last seen in Clifton Drive at around 8.30pm yesterday.
The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, with short dark hair which is thinning on top.
He was last seen wearing a Union Jack T-shirt, dark jeans, a dark jacket and glasses.
Shaun also has links to Cheshire and Liverpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Shaun call 999 straight away.
“For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 1631 of April 3, 2025.”
