Police ‘really concerned’ about missing Widnes man last seen in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Blackpool.

Shaun Burgess, from Widnes, was last seen in Clifton Drive at around 8.30pm yesterday.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, with short dark hair which is thinning on top.

He was last seen wearing a Union Jack T-shirt, dark jeans, a dark jacket and glasses.

Shaun also has links to Cheshire and Liverpool.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Shaun call 999 straight away.

“For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 1631 of April 3, 2025.”

