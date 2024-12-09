Wyre’s licensing committee is to consider whether to allow a Poulton venue to have a bar extension until 4am for several events in the run-up to Christmas.

The Cube Bar Kitchen,on the corner of Breck Road and Vicarage Road, has applied to the committee to extend the opening hours from 3am to 4am during events throughout December, up to and including New Year’s Day.

Lancashire Police have officially objected to the proposals.

The committee is asked to consider Temporary Event Notices (TEN) proposed to cover licensable activities at The Cube, covering December 13, 14, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31 and January 1 2025.

The application, submitted by bar owner Paul Mellor, is due to go before the licensing committee for an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday December 10.

On behalf of the police, PC Emma Pritchard has objected to the notices on the grounds the proposed events will undermine the licensing objective of’ prevention of crime and disorder’ and ‘public safety’.

PC Pritchard has asked for a number of conditions to be considered in the event of permission being granted.

She stated in documents: “On behalf of the Police I believe that allowing the premises to be used in accordance with these TENs (Temporary Event Notices) will undermine the licensing objectives, namely in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.

“This premises currently has a terminal hour of 3am for the sale of alcohol and has licence conditions in order to attempt to prevent/ reduce crime and disorder such as providing SIA registered door staff, CCTV and drug prevention.

“There is no mention of any of these provisions on the applications and if granted the premises would be able to conduct licensable activities until 4am without providing door staff which I believe would lead to an increase in alcohol fuelled crime and disorder.

“There is also a greater risk to public safety as individuals become increasingly vulnerable due to intoxication which increases the chance of them being a victim of crime or needing medical treatment for injuries sustained.

“Therefore, the Police would ask the committee to consider amending these notices so that conditions that mirror this premises licence are added to these TENs .”

The conditions would include stipulation that no children under 18 will be allowed on the premises after 9am except for children attending a private function.

All children attending a private function must be accompanied at all times and leave the premises by midnight and remain in the specified function area.