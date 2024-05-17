Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has found a Blackpool police officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct after a man he had contact with died shortly after.

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Lancashire Police have now issued an update on their misconduct investigation after probing the contact the police officer had with the 24-year-old shortly before he ended up dead.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Following an investigation we have determined that there is a case to answer for Gross Misconduct. A misconduct hearing will be arranged in due course.”

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing back in November.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson heard the 24-year old died from hanging at an address in Blackpool on June 23 last year.

Scant details of the case were revealed in court by the coroner, who said an inquest date would be fixed after the outcome of the police inquiry.

Speaking following the inquest in November, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones at this time.

"We referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have reviewed the case and determined it should be investigated by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

"That investigation is ongoing and a police officer is subject to a misconduct investigation.