Police launch appeal after report of man being attacked in the street in Fleetwood
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information on the incident, which was reported in Fleetwood on the night of Saturday, May 3.
It is understood the victim was a taxi driver from the town, although he wasn’t on duty at the time of the incident, and police say four people were reported to have been involved in the attack.
Police said: “We received a report of assault at 9.28pm on 3rd May at Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood.
“The victim suffered a cut to the head but didn’t go to hospital. No arrests have been made.”
Any witnesses/information are asked to contact 101 – log 1514 of 3rd May.