Police launch appeal after report of man being attacked in the street in Fleetwood

By Richard Hunt
Published 6th May 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 17:35 BST
Police were called to an incident and found a man suffering from a cut to his head after an alleged assault.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information on the incident, which was reported in Fleetwood on the night of Saturday, May 3.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after reports of an assault on a man in FleetwoodPolice are appealing for witnesses or information after reports of an assault on a man in Fleetwood
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after reports of an assault on a man in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

It is understood the victim was a taxi driver from the town, although he wasn’t on duty at the time of the incident, and police say four people were reported to have been involved in the attack.

Police said: “We received a report of assault at 9.28pm on 3rd May at Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood.

“The victim suffered a cut to the head but didn’t go to hospital. No arrests have been made.”

Any witnesses/information are asked to contact 101 – log 1514 of 3rd May.

