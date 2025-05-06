Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to an incident and found a man suffering from a cut to his head after an alleged assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information on the incident, which was reported in Fleetwood on the night of Saturday, May 3.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after reports of an assault on a man in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

It is understood the victim was a taxi driver from the town, although he wasn’t on duty at the time of the incident, and police say four people were reported to have been involved in the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “We received a report of assault at 9.28pm on 3rd May at Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood.

“The victim suffered a cut to the head but didn’t go to hospital. No arrests have been made.”

Any witnesses/information are asked to contact 101 – log 1514 of 3rd May.