Blackpool Police have issued a warning ahead of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations with thousands expected to attend.

However, police have said no drones are allowed.

Blackpool Police have issued a warning ahead of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on this evening to anyone thinking about flying drones near the event | Blackpool Police

They said: “We can’t wait to light up the night with you tonight at the iconic Blackpool Illumination switch-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to seeing you all and keeping you safe.

“To do so there will be no drones allowed between 4pm and 11pm within 0.5 nautical miles of the centre point.”

The 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On will feature headline act Olly Murs, joined by Toploader and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson | John Phillips/ Ian West/ Eamonn M. McCormack/ Getty Images/ National World

They added: “Flying one in a restricted area could mean seizure and even prosecution, and nobody wants that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, keep your drones at home, they’re not on the guest list.”

The switch-on concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower with gates open from 4pm and performances starting around 5.30pm.

The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm.