Nobody wants that - police issue warning ahead of Blackpool Illuminations switch on with Olly Murs

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Blackpool Police have issued a warning ahead of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on this evening.

Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations with thousands expected to attend.

However, police have said no drones are allowed.

Blackpool Police have issued a warning ahead of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on this evening to anyone thinking about flying drones near the eventplaceholder image
Blackpool Police have issued a warning ahead of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on this evening to anyone thinking about flying drones near the event

They said: “We can’t wait to light up the night with you tonight at the iconic Blackpool Illumination switch-on.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you all and keeping you safe.

“To do so there will be no drones allowed between 4pm and 11pm within 0.5 nautical miles of the centre point.”

The 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On will feature headline act Olly Murs, joined by Toploader and X Factor winner Louisa Johnsonplaceholder image
The 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On will feature headline act Olly Murs, joined by Toploader and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson

They added: “Flying one in a restricted area could mean seizure and even prosecution, and nobody wants that.

“So, keep your drones at home, they’re not on the guest list.”

The switch-on concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower with gates open from 4pm and performances starting around 5.30pm.

The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm.

