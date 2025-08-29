Nobody wants that - police issue warning ahead of Blackpool Illuminations switch on with Olly Murs
Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations with thousands expected to attend.
However, police have said no drones are allowed.
They said: “We can’t wait to light up the night with you tonight at the iconic Blackpool Illumination switch-on.
“We’re looking forward to seeing you all and keeping you safe.
“To do so there will be no drones allowed between 4pm and 11pm within 0.5 nautical miles of the centre point.”
They added: “Flying one in a restricted area could mean seizure and even prosecution, and nobody wants that.
“So, keep your drones at home, they’re not on the guest list.”
The switch-on concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower with gates open from 4pm and performances starting around 5.30pm.
The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm.