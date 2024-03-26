Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police have issued an update on a misconduct investigation involving a police officer who had contact with a man shortly before he ended up dead.

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing back in November.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson heard the 24-year old died from hanging.at an address in Blackpool on June 23 last year.

Scant details of the case were revealed in court by coroner Alan Wilson, who said an inquest date would be fixed after the outcome of the police inquiry.

When asked for an update on the five month long investigation, a Lancashire police spokesman said: "The investigation is still ongoing."

Speaking following the inquest in November, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones at this time.

"We referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have reviewed the case and determined it should be investigated by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

"That investigation is ongoing and a police officer is subject to a misconduct investigation.