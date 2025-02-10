Police issue update after much loved lollipop lady hit by lorry outside Wrea Green primary school in Preston
Horrified schoolchildren and their parents were left shocked after witnessing their beloved lollipop lady Marion Wade get hit by a lorry outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School.
She was then taken to hospital for her injuries and is awaiting surgery for a broken hip.
Headteacher of the school Sarah Robson said that all the staff and children adore her and were very upset.
She added that they (the school) have been campaigning to Lancashire County Council for a number of years to have something done about the roads as they are ‘an accident waiting to happen’.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that no one had been arrested.
They said: “We were called at about 8.45am on Friday, February 7th to a report of a collision involving an HGV and a lollipop lady outside Ribby School, Dubside, Wrea Green.
“The lollipop lady, in her 60s, suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital.
“The HGV driver stopped at the scene. No-one has been arrested.”
County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Our thoughts are with Marion and all those who have been affected by this accident.
"We are awaiting the findings of a police investigation into this accident, but in the meantime we will continue to support Marion during her recovery."