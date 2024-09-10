Police issue update after British Transport PC stabbed at Preston Railway Station
At around 9.30pm on Saturday the officer was on duty when he was seriously assaulted.
Paramedics also attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
The attack, described as an "isolated incident", took place while music goers attended the BBC Radio 2 in the Park music festival.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police confirmed an officer was on duty when he was seriously assaulted.
Paramedics also attended and the officer was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with being stabbed.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article. A spokesperson for the British Transport Police added that the defendant will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, October 7.