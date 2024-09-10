Police have issued an update after a 53-year-old man from Preston was charged with attempted murder after a British Transport Police officer was stabbed.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday the officer was on duty when he was seriously assaulted.

Trains services were suspended between Preston and Blackburn | Google

Paramedics also attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The attack, described as an "isolated incident", took place while music goers attended the BBC Radio 2 in the Park music festival.

Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article. A spokesperson for the British Transport Police added that the defendant will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, October 7.